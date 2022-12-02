Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.90 ($24.64) and last traded at €24.30 ($25.05). 5,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.00 ($25.77).

Manz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.69.

Manz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.