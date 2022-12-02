Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

