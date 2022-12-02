Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

