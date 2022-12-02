Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $884,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.