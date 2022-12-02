Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 463 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $259.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

