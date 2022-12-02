Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.04.

MRVL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,853,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

