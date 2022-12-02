Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.67% of Masco worth $75,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

