Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.29% of LKQ worth $712,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

LKQ Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

