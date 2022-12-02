Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $788,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $306.08 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.20.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

