Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Home Depot worth $453,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

NYSE HD opened at $327.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

