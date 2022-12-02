Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.18 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,553,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003,708 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.90% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,180,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

