Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,095,598 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $594,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $47,361,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 259,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

