Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 143,285 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.72% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $488,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $382.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $564.84.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

