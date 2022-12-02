Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of ServiceNow worth $889,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $425.60 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $672.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

