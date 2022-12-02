Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 24,716 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $529,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

