Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,008 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.57% of PACCAR worth $735,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

