Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 8.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.39. 17,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average is $329.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.