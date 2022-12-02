Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,112 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

