Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $633,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $521.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $646.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

