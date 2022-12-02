Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $857.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.77 and a 200-day moving average of $708.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

