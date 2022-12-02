McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Boosted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

