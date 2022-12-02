MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

About MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

