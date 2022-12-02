Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

