Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

