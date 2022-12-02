Mendel Money Management Has $5.29 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Linde by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 7.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $334.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.