Mendel Money Management Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 172.7% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,527,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,625,000 after buying an additional 307,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,851. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.