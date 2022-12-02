Metal Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Metal has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00004574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $51.92 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009799 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.