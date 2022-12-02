MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.28 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $73.28 million and approximately $113,010.19 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

