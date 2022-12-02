MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.05 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $83.47 million and $3.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.95 or 0.00111125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.23671155 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,635,675.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

