MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

MGF stock remained flat at $3.38 during midday trading on Friday. 34,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

