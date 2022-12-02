MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
MGF stock remained flat at $3.38 during midday trading on Friday. 34,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.