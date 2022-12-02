MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 153,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,341. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
