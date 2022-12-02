MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. 153,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,341. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

