Michael B. Berman Sells 15,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 1,493,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

