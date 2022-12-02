Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

