Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MALRY stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.75. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

