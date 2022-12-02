Mirror Protocol Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $13.85 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.