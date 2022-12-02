MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 500,000 Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.39% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

