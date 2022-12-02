MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $6 Million Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in CONX were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in CONX by 2,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 338,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Performance

CONX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.