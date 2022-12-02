MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $98,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $537,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

ASZ stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

