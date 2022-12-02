MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 500,000 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.47% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 8,023.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.