Monero Price Reaches $144.30 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $144.30 or 0.00853256 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $69.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,911.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00450967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00649569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00247644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00271159 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,327 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

