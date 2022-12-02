Monero Price Tops $147.37 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $74.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $147.37 or 0.00865708 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,023.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00453627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00115999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00653123 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00246628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00270469 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,583 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

