Monero (XMR) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $66.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $146.63 or 0.00858776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00455042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023175 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00116075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00654518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00248681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00269448 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,519 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

