Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 384 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 183,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

