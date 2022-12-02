Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $193.75 million and approximately $34.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,519,889 coins and its circulating supply is 459,701,896 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

