Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.19 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $188.57 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025397 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,485,579 coins and its circulating supply is 459,671,409 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

