Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.