Morgan Stanley Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $162.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 8.3 %

Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $334.74.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

