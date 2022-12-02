Morgan Stanley Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $162.00

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 8.3 %

Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $334.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.