Morgan Stanley Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $43.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

