Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

