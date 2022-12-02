MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading Up 2.7%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $74.01. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

